Apply as postal insurance agents

HYDERABAD

29 June 2021 22:21 IST

Department of India Posts, Hyderabad Southeast division is inviting applications for engaging postal agents purely on commission basis for acquiring postal life insurance policies. Unemployed youth from twin cities, between the ages of 18-50, who have passed 10th class, are advised to take advantage of the opportunity.

Interested candidates should submit their completed applications to office of SSPOs Hyderabad South East Division, Dewan Dewdi, Hyderabad-500 002 by July 30. Selected candidates should appear for an interview on August 12/13 at 10 a.m with the relevant certificates. Those engaged as agents will have to pay ₹5,000 as security deposit. For further details contact - phone: 040-23463800/802/807, a press release said.

Advertising

Advertising