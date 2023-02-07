Applications invited for three-month startup launcher programme

February 07, 2023 03:40 am | Updated 03:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

A three-month startup launcher programme is being jointly offered by ASPIRE at University of Hyderabad (UoH) and The Entrepreneur Zone–TEZ, a startup accelerator.

It is a combination of master classes and one-on-one mentorship, both online and offline, covering market validation, customer discovery, business models, regulatory compliances, go-to-market strategy, finance and funding, business plan, etc.

Well known entrepreneurs/ industrialists and investors will mentor the budding entrepreneurs through a structured programme. Students, researchers, innovators, SMEs, professionals, techies, consultants, etc. are eligible to apply.

The programme has already mentored and supported 250-plus startup founders. The new cohort will commence on March 4 and run through till May 27. Selection will be on the basis of the business idea presented. The last date for receiving applications is February 15.

One can log on to tezaccelator.com and click on the startup launcher programme to apply. For any information or support, they can write to tez.co.in@gmail.com or call 76608-57600, informed a press release on Monday.