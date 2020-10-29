Applications for medical officer posts in Basthi Dawakhanas

HYDERABAD

29 October 2020 00:06 IST

Applications for 41 ‘medical officer’ posts in Basthi Dawakhanas were invited by Hyderabad District Medical and Health Officer’s (DMHO) office. The qualification for the post is MBBS and the monthly salary offered is ₹42,000.

Currently, around 116 Basthi Dawakhanas are operational in Hyderabad, and 24 more would be opened.

DMHO J. Venkati said the medical officer posts are contractual jobs under National Health Mission. Those interested can download application forms from www.hyderabad.telangana.gov.in.

Applicants have to attend walk-in interviews at the DMHO office located beside Hari Hara Kala Bhavan, Patny Centre, Secunderabad, from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on working days from October 29 to November 13. Original certificates and filled in application form must be furnished.