Appellate Authority constituted for TSPCB

The State government has issued orders constituting the Appellate Authority for the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) for adjudicating over appeals pertaining to environmental clearances and others.

The appellate panel will be headed by former judge B. Prakash Rao and will have retired academic from Osmania University V. Prabhakar Rao and retired scientist from IICT, Jayatheertha Rao, as members.

Non re-constitution of the appellate authority after expiry of the previous one in 2017 has been challenged by an environmental NGO in the High Court last year.

Later early this year, a few other activists wrote to the High Court requesting for declaration of the consent issued for the construction of new State secretariat complex null and void, as there had been no appellate authority against the clearance.

The activists alleged that the appellate authority was not constituted deliberately after expiry of the previous one in May, 2017, so that no further appeals could be made against the Consents for Establishment issued by TSPCB.