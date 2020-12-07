Appeal for donations on Armed Forces’ Flag Day

Hyderabad

07 December 2020 23:15 IST

Armed Forces Flag Day was celebrated at the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Hyderabad, and all the 10 Regional Sainik Welfare Offices across the State on Monday.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the programme by donating generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund. The fund was started in 1949 to ensure rehabilitation and resettlement of ex-servicemen and their families. Later, she presented trophies to Rangareddy and Nizamabad regions for collecting good amount of funds during the year. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali also donated funds.

Speaking on the occasion, Sainik Welfare Department director Col. Ramesh Kumar appealed to the general public to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund. The cheque/demand draft drawn in favour of ‘The Director, Sainik Welfare, T.S. Hyderabad’ or ‘Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, T.S.’ can be dispatched to Director Sainik Welfare, Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Hyderabad, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He requested donors to write their name, address and mobile number behind the cheque so that a receipt can be sent to them. “They can also remit their generous contribution through NEFT and intimate through e-mail (directorrsb-ts@nic.in) so that a receipt can be forwarded to their address,” Col. Kumar said.

Dnations for the Flag Day fund are eligible for IT exemption under Sec 80 G of Income Tax Act and also under Corporate Social Responsibility, he added.