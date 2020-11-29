App to locate polling booth

HYDERABAD

29 November 2020 00:18 IST

GHMC has designed a special app for voters to check the location of their polling station.

The Android app titled ‘Know Your Polling Station’ is embedded within the My GHMC app as an option, and when the voter enters name and chooses the ward, it produces a voter slip and polling booth location on Google Maps.

Instead of name, the voter may also enter the EPIC number and the ward name, a statement from GHMC informed. Voter slips are also being distributed in hard copy across various locations, it said.

Through another statement, GHMC listed several documents which may be carried in lieu of the electoral photo identity card as ID proof while voting.