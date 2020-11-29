App to locate polling booth

GHMC has designed a special app for voters to check the location of their polling station.
The Android app titled ‘Know Your Polling Station’ is embedded within the My GHMC app as an option, and when the voter enters name and chooses the ward, it produces a voter slip and polling booth location on Google Maps.
Instead of name, the voter may also enter the EPIC number and the ward name, a statement from GHMC informed. Voter slips are also being distributed in hard copy across various locations, it said.
Through another statement, GHMC listed several documents which may be carried in lieu of the electoral photo identity card as ID proof while voting.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath