App to check ambient air quality

HYDERABAD

24 August 2020 21:21 IST

Mobile app developed by TS Pollution Control Board

Minister for Environment and Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy has, on Monday, launched the TSAIR mobile app, which gives information about the real time ambient air quality index in a particular location.

The app developed by Telangana State Pollution Control Board may be downloaded from Google Play by Android users and from App Store by the iOS users, a press release informed. The app facilitates uploading of photos and complaints too.

The Minister held a review meeting with TSPCB officials and enquired about the management of biomedical waste in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. He asked the officials to monitor the disposal of biomedical waste by hospitals, and conduct surprise inspections.

Advertising

Advertising

Information about where the waste is generation and where it is being disposed off should be prominently displayed on the TSPCB website. Severe action should be taken against hospitals which do not adhere to Central Pollution Control Board’s guidelines about the disposal of the biomedical waste, Mr.Indrakaran Reddy said.

He also asked the officials to take penal action against pollutant industries by conducting frequent inspections.