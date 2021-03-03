App-based learning for students

Starguru, an e-learning platform, is offering app-based lessons for students of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state Boards.
Through a press statement on Wednesday, the institution said digital education will be of immense help even post COVID-19, when regular schools become operational. Digital education tools will supplement and complement the physical classroom programmes as they allow the students to refer back to the classes any number of times.
The lessons are offered through Starguru app , which is free for download through Google Play and AppStore. The lessons are aligned to the official curriculum of primary and secondary schools in both States, and will be delivered in English and Telugu, the statement said. Lessons for CBSE and several other state boards are being readied.
The app offers video lectures on all subjects, with initial focus on mathematics for primary and secondary school students. Close to board exams, it offers live classes, and sessions where teachers will solve exercises from the textbooks besides clearing students’ doubts.
