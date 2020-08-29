Apollo’s name being used in job fraud

Apollo Hospitals management on Saturday stated that unscrupulous elements posing as their hospital’s HR representatives are soliciting applications from potential candidates for hiring and are conducting fake telephonic interviews for various medical and non-medical positions.
“They are issuing fake appointment letters to gullible people on behalf of Apollo Hospitals on letterheads replicated to perfection with forged signatures of officials. Appointment letters shared have bank account details asking candidates to deposit a certain amount for background verification,” said Hospital CEO Y. Subramanyam.
He said Apollo has nothing to do with such fake job offers and the company advertises vacancies only through reputed newspapers and on its website https://www.apollohospitals.com/careers/index. html. “We request aspirants to exercise caution and not be misled by such fake job offers They should report such fake and suspicious offers to the concerned authorities,” he added.
He said that the hospital management is taking measures to pursue the matter with police authorities in various States for further action.
On Thursday, the management also lodged a complaint with Deputy Commissioner of Police in Triplicane, Chennai.
