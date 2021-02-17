Apollo Hospitals, medtech firm join hands for 3D-printed implants

First in series of such facilities to come up at Apollo Health City in Jubilee Hills

Apollo Hospitals Group and Anatomiz3D Medtech are collaborating to establish Hospital 3D-printing labs in the country, for 3D printed implants, that would enable doctors to visualise and print implants for complicated cases.

The first in a series of such facilities will come up at Apollo Health City, Jubilee Hills, here. The labs will provide medical 3D printing services for better healthcare, through creation of anatomical models for pre-surgical planning and education, patient-specific cutting and drilling guides, and customised implants and implant moulds, a release said.

“3D-printing technology is transforming the medical environment, providing a fast, accurate and economical solution to take medical care to the next level. As healthcare evolves, 3D-printing will play an important part,” said Prathap C Reddy, chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group who along with top executives of the healthcare major and Anatomiz3D, spoke to the media virtually on Wednesday.

Stating that 3D-printing has many applications in healthcare, Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said the 3D-printing labs at the hospitals will enable better patient care and treatment planning.

The release said advances in 3D printing technology today produces customised, lighter, stronger, safer and higher performing products with reduced lead times and lower costs. Patient-specific design of implantable devices and surgical tools would help optimise surgical processes and costs.

Co-founder and CTO of Anatomiz3D Firoza Kothari said Apollo Hospitals and the medtech firm aim to make customised medical devices easily accessible to patients.

A multi-disciplinary team consisting of biomedical, mechanical and AM engineers as well as 3D designers will work with Apollo Hospitals medical and surgical team in the Hospital 3D-printing labs. The lab will provide anatomical models that are life-size replicas of a patient’s anatomy, accurately reconstructed from their CT/MRI scans into 3D models, which can be created in multiple materials, colours, opacities and hardness to provide advanced 3D visualisation for pre-surgical planning and patient communication, the release said.