Apollo Hospitals launches tool to improve accuracy of diagnosis, doctor productivity

February 07, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Apollo Hospitals group on Tuesday announced the launch of Apollo Clinical Intelligence Engine (CIE), a clinical decision support tool, to be open to use by all doctors on Apollo 24/7 platform. Developed using the latest techniques in artificial intelligence and machine learning, the tool can improve Indian healthcare by elevating the accuracy of diagnosis, doctor productivity and patient satisfaction.

Apollo CIE analyses user symptoms, determines the cause and recommends the next best actions. The CIE is capable of analysing vast amounts of data to help healthcare professionals identify patterns which may be missed otherwise. The intelligence engine has over 1,300 conditions and 800 symptoms in its vocabulary, covering 95% of everyday case mix in OPDs. Built by over 100 engineers, using 40 years of data from Apollo and the collective intelligence of over 1,000 doctors along with supporting data from peer-reviewed journals, it is said to be among the largest connected health data lakes in the world.

Joint MD of Apollo Hospitals Group Sangita Reddy said, “When we empowered Apollo doctors with CIE a few months ago, we found a tangible improvement in the accuracy of diagnosis, doctor productivity and patient satisfaction. Currently, more than 4,000 Apollo doctors are using it and have seen a considerable impact in their diagnosis outcomes, it has become part of their routine OPD operations.”

The Apollo CIE should not be restricted to Apollo, but needs to be shared with the rest of India, said Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C. Reddy, adding, “I am sure that together we will be able to make Indians healthier through timely and more accurate diagnosis independent of geographical, regional or income divides.”