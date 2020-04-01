Hyderabad

Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad condemns fake news about admitting 150 COVID-19 patients

The information is false and a clear case of trouble mongering; hospital functioning normally with over 200 non-COVID-19 patients being treated currently: CEO Y. Subramanyam

There is no truth in the information being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media that 150 patients have been admitted in Apollo Hospitals , Jubilee Hills from two areas in the city with Covid-19 infection, said a release from the Hospital.

Y. Subramanyam, CEO, Apollo Hospitals in a statement here said the information was false and a clear case of trouble mongering. “Apollo Hospitals strongly condemns the circulation of fake news with malafide intentions. We have lodged a complaint with the authorities and hope the culprits will be booked,” he said.

Committed to safety

Apollo Hospitals is functioning normally and over 200 non-COVID-19 patients were being treated at the hospital currently. “The Hospital is committed to the safety of these patients and staff and stringent measures have been instituted to prevent cross infections. The hospital is functioning normally and people can continue to utilize its services unhindered,” he averred.

A COVID-19 unit with 50 beds has been created away from the hospital and suspected/confirmed COVID-19 patients were being treated at this facility. This ensured complete separation of COVID and non-Covid patients and prevention of cross infection, Mr. Subramanyam added.

In addition the hospital also created isolation facilities with its hotel partners and those stable patients needing isolation were housed in these facilities, the statement added.

