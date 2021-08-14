Apollo Hospital inks deal on liver transplant programmes

Collaborates with Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences of Maharashtra

The Apollo Hospitals Group and Group of Hospitals – Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, a deemed to be university, of Maharashtra on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate liver transplant programmes in Central India.

The inking of the deal coincided with World Organ Donation Day.

Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, Sangita Reddy described the development as significant and acknowledged organ donors and receivers. She said that in the last 50 years, scientists and doctors have played a crucial role in making organ transplantation and its methodology safe and effective. She expressed confidence that the power of collaboration between the two institutions would enable overcoming learning curves quickly.

Pro-Chancellor, DMIMS, Dr. Vedprakash Mishra pointed out that as many as 22.2 deaths per 1 lakh persons were due to liver problems. He underscored the need for over 20,000 transplants per year, of which only 45% were being catered to. This is being done by around 200 recognised bodies. He said that there is a need to make organ transplantation available, accessible, and affordable. He opined that the collaboration is meaningful and not cosmetic.

Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Anupam Sibal said that there is 85% survival in cases of transplantation, and the figures have been improving every couple of years. Dr. Manish Varma pointed out that the hospital has been working with several NGOs to make liver transplant a cost effective treatment. The endeavour is to reach a point where no patient is denied treatment for want of funds.