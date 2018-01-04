Apollo Hospital implants device for failed heart

City-based doctors at a private hospital fitted a 70-year-old man with a device to assist in functioning of the failed heart.
A team of surgeons led by V. Surya Prakasa Rao at the Apollo Hospitals, Hyderguda implanted the left ventricular assist device (LAVD) in the patient to assist the functioning of the heart. The patient’s condition did not allow doctors to consider other options like a heart transplant. The implanting surgery took about 12 hours. Ever since, the patient has been able to lead a normal life with blood-thinning medications. Doctors also said two LAVD implant cases were performed in Telugu States before but the device used in this patient was among the sophisticated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor