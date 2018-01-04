Apollo Hospital implants device for failed heart

City-based doctors at a private hospital fitted a 70-year-old man with a device to assist in functioning of the failed heart.

A team of surgeons led by V. Surya Prakasa Rao at the Apollo Hospitals, Hyderguda implanted the left ventricular assist device (LAVD) in the patient to assist the functioning of the heart. The patient’s condition did not allow doctors to consider other options like a heart transplant. The implanting surgery took about 12 hours. Ever since, the patient has been able to lead a normal life with blood-thinning medications. Doctors also said two LAVD implant cases were performed in Telugu States before but the device used in this patient was among the sophisticated.