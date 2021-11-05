APIIC team inspects infra at Green MSME park in TS

The industrial park can house more than 450 units and is expected to attract ₹1,553 crore investments

An Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) delegation visited TIF Green MSME model industrial park at Dandumalkapur, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, on Friday as part of a study tour.

Led by Tirupati MP M. Gurumurthy and comprising APIIC chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy and AP Tourism Corporation chairman A. Varaprasad Reddy, the team was briefed about facilities at the park by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) chairman G. Balamallu and Telangana Industrialists’ Federation (TIF) president Sudhir Reddy.

Jointly developed by TSIIC and TIF, the MSME park is spread across 460 acres, can house more than 450 industrial units and expected to attract ₹1,553 crore investments as well as generate 19,000 direct and 30,000 indirect jobs.

The APIIC team inspected various facilities and infrastructure at the park. It was also briefed about the facilities proposed, which includes a skill development centre, industrial supermarket, auditorium, bank services and restaurant.

In a release on the team’s visit, TIF said Mr. Govinda Reddy appreciated the facilities, while Mr. Varaprasad Reddy said similar industrial parks were proposed to be set up in AP. The Dandumalkapur facility falls in the green category as per pollution control norms.