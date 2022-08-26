APH donates 800 bicycles to girl students

Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF) has donated 800 bicycles worth ₹39 lakh to girl students of 76 government schools in Narayanpet district.

The bicycles were donated at an event the foundation had organised in partnership with Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad (Rotary District 3150, India), Rotary Club of Ameerpet, Rotary Club of Armour, Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan and The Rotary Foundation on Friday.

APF said there was a high dropout rate among schoolchildren, especially girls, due to economic and various other social factors. Aurobindo is committed to provide requisite support to underprivileged students and government schools for various development works to be proposed by the authorities.

Cancer screening for both men and women, ENT screening for children and a blood donation drive also form part of the event, which will benefit over 1,200 people in Narayanpet in its first phase, the foundation said in a release.