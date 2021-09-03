APGVB facilities shifted to new premises

APGVB Chairman K.Praveen Kumar inaugurating the new premises in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

03 September 2021 19:24 IST

Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank (APGVB) Regional Office, Warangal, its Ramnagar branch and Asset Management Hub have been shifted to new premises in Vidyanagar, Hanamkonda. APGVB Chairman K. Praveen Kumar inaugurated the new premises on Thursday.

Addressing customers and staff on the occasion, he said that APGVB was offering doorstep as well as digital banking. Home, mortgage, vehicle and other commercial loans provided by the bank are on a par with those extended by other commercial banks, he said.

General Managers K. Subrahmanyam, B. Mahesha and G. Sukumar and Regional Manager G. Sreedhar Reddy participated in the programme, the bank said in a release.

