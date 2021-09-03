Hyderabad

APGVB facilities shifted to new premises

APGVB Chairman K.Praveen Kumar inaugurating the new premises in Hanamkonda on Thursday.  

Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank (APGVB) Regional Office, Warangal, its Ramnagar branch and Asset Management Hub have been shifted to new premises in Vidyanagar, Hanamkonda. APGVB Chairman K. Praveen Kumar inaugurated the new premises on Thursday. Addressing customers and staff on the occasion, he said that APGVB was offering doorstep as well as digital banking. Home, mortgage, vehicle and other commercial loans provided by the bank are on a par with those extended by other commercial banks, he said.


