Apex Council meeting on TS, AP water issues today

KCR, Jagan and top officials of Ministry of Jal Shakti to attend

The second meeting of the Apex Council on issues of water resources between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States will be held virtually on Tuesday.

To be chaired by Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the meeting will be attended by two other Members of the Council – Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, respectively, and higher officials of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and of the two member States.

First meeting of the Apex Council, constituted under the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act after bifurcation of combined AP into AP and Telangana, was held on September 21, 2016. Although no breakthrough was made on water disputes between the two States at the first meeting the Council did not meet again until it was planned to be held on August 5 this year following AP’s decision to take up Rayalaseema Lift Scheme and to expand Pothireddypadu Head Regulator to divert nearly 8 tmc ft of Krishna water a day from Srisailam reservoir.

However, it could not be held as Telangana Chief Minister expressed his inability to participate in the meet on August 5 due to his prior engagements. Later it was scheduled to be held on August 25 but it did not materialise on that day too after the Union Minister tested positive for Covid-19.

With the major issue of water share between the two States pending before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal and in the Supreme Court, the Apex Council, according to officials, would focus on the management of water allotted to combined AP by the Tribunals headed by R.S. Bachawat both in the Krishna and Godavari Basins with region wise allotment of water. The dispute over water share and projects between Telangana and AP has come into focus since bifurcation of combined AP.

Issues such as finalisation of working manual for the Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards – KRMB and GRMB, operational issues, allocation of funds, installation of telemetry equipment and sharing of detailed project reports pertaining to new projects. Although the complaints against each other by the two States including the AP’s plans to divert 8 tmc ft of Krishna water every day and AP’s objections to Telangana’s new projects on Godavari are not part of the agenda, they are expected to be raised by the Member States.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has recently addressed a 14-page letter to MoJS explaining how injustice was being done to Telangana from the beginning on the issue of river water sharing.