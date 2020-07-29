Apex Council meet on TS, AP water row on Aug. 5

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has convened a meeting of the Apex Council comprising Union Minister of Jal Shakti and Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on August 5 to discuss disputes over sharing river waters between the two states. It would be a virtual meeting through video linkage in the wake of COVID.

According to official sources, the agenda for the meeting includes discussion over sharing of detailed project reports (DPRs) of new irrigation projects taken up by the two states, over utilisation of Godavari water by the states as the Bachawat Tribunal Award, deciding share of Krishna water, and shifting of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) office from Hyderabad to Vijayawada or any other place suggested by AP.

Besides, issues such as finalisation of the working manuals for KRMB and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) including composition of staffing, claims of Telangana over additional allocation of Krishna water in lieu of AP’s diversion of Godavari water to Krishna Basin through Polavaram/Pattiseema projects are expected to be discussed.

The immediate reason for convening the meeting is Telangana’s objection to AP’s plans to divert about 8 tmc ft of water a day from Srisailam reservoir by taking up Rayalaseema LI Project and enhancing the water drawal capacity of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator system to 80,000 cusecs from the existing 44,000 cusecs.

The meeting was initially planned to be held in June and the MoJS had written to the two states seeking agenda points for the meeting during the third week of May. The meeting scheduled on August 5 would be only the second meeting of the Apex Council, constituted as per the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act to discuss water disputes, particularly on sharing the waters in tune with the existing tribunal awards and over construction of new irrigation projects.

The meeting to be chaired by Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat would be attended by CMs K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, respectively, through video conference to put forth their point of views.

“The meeting assumes significance as it comes ahead of opening of bids for the Rayalaseema LI Project planned by AP to draw 3 tmc ft of water every day from Srisailam,” a senior official said adding Telangana is strongly opposing it since entire share of water in the Krishna Basin had already been tied up. On the other hand, AP has objections over Telangana’s projects both in Krishna and Godavari basins.