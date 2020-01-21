APCC flays police action on capital protesters

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has condemned the police excesses and brutality against those protesting the AP government’s move to relocate the State capital.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, the newly appointed president of APCC S. Sailajanath sought to know why the YSR Congress government was in such a hurry in relocating the capital from Amaravati to three places for executive, legislature and judicial headquarters. Alleging that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was driving the State towards dictatorship, he said where was the need to conduct the legislative session in such a situation.

The AP legislature buildings were fortified with hundreds of police personnel and the Chief Minister himself was attending the session with 300 police as security. Dr. Sailajanath, who was a minister in the Cabinets of late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, K. Rosaiah and N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, alleged that the police did not spare even the aged persons and women during Monday’s protest in Amaravati, where they had gathered to protest tabling of the bills pertaining to relocation of the State capital. By caning the protesters brutally, the AP government had trampled the democratic rights of people to protest. The State government did not even heed to the High Court observations in the matter of tackling the protests linked to the relocation of the capital.

Expressing solidarity with those protesting against relocation of the capital, the APCC chief said Congress party would strongly oppose all such measures of suppression. Dr. Sailajanath said the AICC leadership has asked him to visit New Delhi to discuss about strengthening the party in AP.