Aparna Enterprises to distribute Paffoni products

Building materials manufacturer Aparna Enterprises on Thursday said it has become the master distributor of Paffoni, a leading faucet manufacturing brand from Italy.
Through this association, Aparna Enterprises will be bringing Paffoni to India for the first time. The products will be marketed under the brand’s retail division Aparna Unispace. The association is expected to grow Aparna Unispace division’s revenues by 20% in 2021-2022, a release from the company said.
Established in 1953, Paffoni is an Italian brand primarily involved in manufacturing an extensive range of bathroom products.
Managing director of Aparna Enterprises Ashwin Reddy said, “Paffoni has created a niche for itself in the European and Asian markets. We are delighted to partner with the brand and offer Indian customers an opportunity to own the state-of-the-art faucet systems. While initially we will be selling Paffoni product through our retail division Aparna Unispace, we plan to spread distribution of these products across India through retail partners.”
Under the new Paffoni range, Aparna Unispace will be introducing a range of products across categories like diverters, thermostats, shower mixers, sink mixers, basin mixers, health faucets, spouts and body jets, a release said.
