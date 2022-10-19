Aparna Enterprises ramps up uPVC profile capacity

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 19, 2022 19:13 IST

Building materials firm Aparna Enterprises has launched an additional uPVC profile production line at its facility in Bachupally here.

The production line will expand the uPVC profile production capability of Aparna Enterprises from 450 tonnes to 700 tonnes per month. The new line will address the uPVC profile and window and door system requirement of the company’s uPVC brands - Aparna Venster and Okotech, Aparna Enterprises said in a release on Wednesday.

The plan is to further augment the vertical’s capabilities and take the capacity to 1,100 tonnes per month next year.

Director-Technical T Chandrasekhar said the construction industry had posted a 17% growth rate in 2021. The building material sector also witnessed a similar growth.

Stating that the momentum in public infrastructure investment and real-estate buying is expected to remain upbeat, he said that the capacity expansion is aimed at leveraging the growing opportunities that will open up in the space, especially for uPVC window and door systems.

Aparna Enterprises also plans to increase the dealership network for both brands in the country.

