Aparna Constructions donates ₹1 crore each to TG, A.P.

Real estate developer Aparna Constructions and Estates donated ₹1 crore each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in Telangana, and the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, towards rehabilitation work in the areas affected by floods in the two States. “Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been at the core of Aparna Group and we are deeply focused on assisting local communities who are facing frequent climate complexities. Our contribution is an extension of our commitment and will be dedicated towards rehabilitation in the regions,” managing director S.S. Reddy said in a release on Monday.