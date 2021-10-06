AP-TS farmers frightened by false cases: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad

06 October 2021 22:12 IST

Only Congress can fight on their behalf

Sangareddy MLA and Telangana Congress working presiden, T. Jayaprakash Reddy has alleged that the farmers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were frightened by police foisting false cases against them whenever they took to roads on their issues.

At a press conference here, he said farmers in both states were not protesting in large numbers against the farm laws as they were afraid of police cases. Telangana Chief Minister,K. Chandrasekhar Rao and AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy had been suppressing farmers’ protests with false cases, forcing the farmers to make rounds of the courts, which they could ill-afford.

Moreover, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao and Mr YS Jagan had not uttered a word against the farm laws indicating that they were in support of the BJP and all its decisions. He said only Congress could fight on behalf of the farmers whenever they were in trouble and the way Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi responded to the mowing down of the farmers in Uttar Pradesh had sent a strong signal.

He said the farmers had been deceived by the Telangana government on the farm loan waiver and also providing financial support when the crops were destroyed due to natural calamities. Not even a single incident of farmers getting compensation for the lost crops was seen under the TRS government and even the enumeration of the lost crop was ignored, he claimed.

The Congress MLA accused the BJP of making tall claims on action against the TRS government but doing nothing on the ground. Their state president Bandi Sanjay was physically assaulted in Karimnagar but even then the BJP government at the Centre could do nothing excepting giving a royal treatment to KCR whenever he visited New Delhi, he alleged.

Criticising the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, he said the accused in the killing of farmers and others had not been arrested so far but the Yogi government had shamelessly detained Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to prevent them from meeting families of the deceased. Mr. Reddy said the Modi government was busy protecting the few corporate houses while ‘killing’ the farmers.