AP told to record actual drawals from Pothireddypadu

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has asked the Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) of Andhra Pradesh to issue necessary direction to the officials concerned to record the quantity of water drawals from the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator to avoid “creation of distrust between the two States” besides hampering the water sharing process in a cordial atmosphere.

In a letter addressed to ENC of AP earlier this week, after receiving a letter from the ENC of Telangana with the complaint of under-reporting of water drawals from Pothireddypadu by AP officials, KRMB Chairman R.K. Gupta further suggested AP to rectify the relevant records as per the actual drawals made from Pothireddypadu, allow joint observation by the department officials of AP and Telangana and also allow KRMB officials to conduct the discharge observations, whenever requested, along with the officials of the two States.

The Telangana ENC also complained to KRMB that the AP officials had also not permitted joint observation by the officials of Telangana and KRMB on the amount of water being drawn from the Pothireddypadu system. The KRMB Chairman said: “From the comparison of the observations recorded using the telemetry equipment on August 10, the drawals of water reported by AP officials are about 10% on lesser side”.

Further, the Chairman observed that on August 11 and 12, the field officials of AP reported a uniform withdrawal of 28,000 cusecs, whereas the discharge observations as recorded using telemetry were in the range of 36,000 cusecs to 40,000 cusecs and the data in support of it was also sent to KRMB by Telangana.

During a telephonic conversation by the Member-Secretary of KRMB with Chief Engineer (Projects) at Kurnool on August 13 about the issue, the AP officials had stated that higher discharges were allowed from Pothireddypadu to test or make a trial run to see whether the canal system can take such a discharge.

The KRMB Chairman, however, said any under-reporting of water drawals would affected the credibility of the data reported by the field officials of the State concerned besides creating distrust and hampering the water sharing process in a cordial atmosphere.