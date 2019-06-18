AP speeds up handing over of Secretariat premises

The Andhra Pradesh government has speeded up the process for vacating the blocks in the Secretariat complex that are in its possession since bifurcation of the State.

Though it was decided to vacate the premises by Monday evening, the process is likely to take one more day, according to the officials deputed by the AP government to supervise the shifting process. The shifting process is said to be affected by some glitches as the officials deployed on shifting duties are finding it difficult to get required number of workers necessary for shifting the leftover material from the blocks and this has adversely affected the process. In addition, the non-functioning of lifts in the L block, earmarked for the Chief Minister’s Office as well as that of other key departments, has hampered the shifting process. As a result, heavy material like furniture has to be manually brought down from the eighth and seventh floors taking considerable time. The K block has remained practically unused by the AP government since the past three years, thus making it easier for handing over the block to the Telangana government. Shifting of the files and other material from the J block had almost been completed while the H north and south blocks too are vacant since the offices located there had been shifted to Amaravati three years ago.

Senior officials said the AP government has decided to vacate the entire premises at the earliest so that all the blocks would be handed over to the Telangana government by Wednesday. Accordingly, efforts have been intensified to overcome shortage of manpower and other minor issues and meet the deadline set for the process.