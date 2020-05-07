AP plans to divert 6-8 tmc ft water a day from Srisailam

Andhra Pradesh Government has stoked a fresh controversy in the matter of Krishna waters utilisation by planning to divert a whopping quantity of 6 tmc ft to 8 tmc ft water a day from Srisailam reservoir by increasing the water drawal capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator to about 80,000 cusecs (5 tmc ft a day) and another 3 tmc ft from one more point.

According to an order issued by Andhra Pradesh on May 5, the government has given administrative approval for the works pertaining to the diversion with an estimated cost of ₹6,829.15 crore.

Drawal capacity

Although, the Pothireddypadu head regulator has the water drawal capacity of 42,000 cusecs officially, it has practically proved that over 55,000 cusecs of water could be drawn from the system.

The diversion of Krishna at about 8 tmc ft a day has been planned with Rayalaseema Lift Scheme to draw and utilise 3 tmc ft a day from Sangameswaram to Srisailam Right Main Canal (SRMC) at 4 km from Pothireddypadu head regulator with an approach channel, lift system and infrastructure for pumping station.

Upgrading

Another component proposed as part of the diversion is upgrading canal system from Pothireddypadu head regulator and a pumping station complex from the foreshores of Srisailam reservoir. It also includes widening of approach channel, improvements to old Pothireddypadu head regulator, lining to SRMC, a pool pond, installation of gates to Telugu Ganaga Project, escape channel and Srisailam Right Branch Canal (SRBC) and a loop canal to connect SRBC to escape channel.

Lining of existing SRBC and Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi Canal up to berm level to draw 30,000 cusecs up to Gorakallu balancing reservoir, construction of additional in-fall regulator with three vents to carry 10,000 cusecs water including an approach channel and leading channel for Gorakallu and lining of SRBC/GNSS canal to draw 30,000 cusecs between Gorakallu and Owk reservoirs in Kurnool district also included the proposed works to divert huge quantity of Krishna water.

Meanwhile, Telangana Retired Engineers Association has opposed the AP’s plans and termed them undermining the riparian rights and interests of Telangana by the work amounting to diversion of a river itself. President of the association S. Chandramouli and general secretary M. Shyam Prasad Reddy said plan to divert about 1.15 lakh cusecs from one river basin to another.

The Telangana government, however, has not reacted on it stating that the Government Order and its repercussions and its implications on Telangana would be studied before taking a stand and working out a strategy.