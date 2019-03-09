‘A.P. owes Telangana ₹2,406 cr. as power dues’

The managements of Telangana power utilities have attributed motives to the attitude of their Andhra Pradesh counterparts alleging that the latter are running a misinformation campaign over the issue of dues — amount payable on power purchases — besides moving the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in spite of offers made by them for settlement.

Apart from moving the NCLT with a plea that power utilities of Telangana owe ₹5,600 crore to them in lieu of power purchases, the A.P. power utilities were running a misinformation campaign on the issue, they claimed. Only A.P.’s utilities owe a net amount of ₹2,406 crore to Telangana even after settlement of dues, Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Transco and TS-Genco D. Prabhakar Rao said here on Friday.

“In addition, the power utilities of A.P. also owe about ₹1,100 crore to Telangana’s power utilities for repaying the liabilities of some assets — power generation units — located in their territory. But, the issue has been made a dispute by A.P.,” Mr. Rao said while speaking to reporters along with CMD of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd G. Raghuma Reddy.

Stating that the petition of A.P.’s power utilities in NCLT was in the admission stage, the TS-Transco CMD said they (TS utilities) had filed a counter pointing out that the jurisdiction to deal with such issues was Electricity Regulatory Commission before approaching the tribunal.