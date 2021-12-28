AP man gets 5 years in jail for kidnap, sexual harassment

He is involved in 38 cases of cheating; used to pose as govt. officer

The Assistant Sessions Judge at Bhongir on Tuesday convicted a man hailing from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh of kidnap, sexual harassment and impersonation.

Aithem Ravi Shekar, 48, was involved in as many as 38 cases of cheating, mostly posing as a government official, to extort, lure job aspirants and commit thefts. His history also includes three convictions, and an escape from a police station in Visakhapatnam.

According to the police, the conviction was for a 2014 case in Bhongir mandal, where the accused, posing as a vigilance officer, threatened a fair price shop dealer of action for irregularities and subsequent reporting to the District Collector. He had taken ₹20,000 from the female dealer. On the pretext of taking her to the Collector, he had also sexually harassed her.

Ravi Shekar was convicted of the three charges and awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment. Fine of ₹1,000 was also imposed.