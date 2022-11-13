AP govt. asks depts to issue NOCs to staff willing to move to Telangana

1,808 employees of AP choose option to move to Telangana on permanent basis

The Andhra Pradesh government has directed secretariat departments and offices of heads of departments (HoDs) to immediately issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) to employees who are willing to move to Telangana on a permanent basis.

In a note circulated to the departments on Friday, AP State Reorganisation affairs secretary L. Premachandra Reddy recalled that the AP government has asked the secretariat departments as well as HoDs to issue NOCs to employees who submitted their option to move to Telangana permanently, and submit the same along with the lists of employees as the matter should be taken up with the Telangana government for further action.

“However, copies of NOCs, if any, issued by them have not been received so far except in respect of 23 employees working in the office of the Director of Public Health, Amaravati,” he said. The departments are therefore directed to issue NOCs to the employees of their departments/HoDs immediately.

The development comes after considerable delays in the issue of NOCs to the employees who were allotted/deemed allotted to AP and are willing to shift to Telangana on a permanent basis. It assumes significance as the AP government had recently asked its Telangana counterpart to convey its consent for a similar exchange of employees.

AP Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, in his letter to Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, said that options were called from employees who were willing to go to Telangana. Accordingly, 1,808 employees gave their option to work in Telangana and AP government had decided to give its clearance to such employees.

The Telangana government had already conveyed its no objection for accepting 1,369 employees who were allotted/deemed allotted to AP but are willing to work in Telangana on permanent basis. Exchanging these employees through inter-State transfer, the two States is expected to settle the long pending issue once and for all.