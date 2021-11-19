AP Governor ‘clinically improving’

HYDERABAD

19 November 2021 22:52 IST

Doctors at the AIG Hospitals in a medical bulletin released to the media stated that the condition of Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, is clinically improving, and that he continues to maintain normal oxygen saturation and vitals.

“His inflammatory markers (CRP) have improved, and he is reporting lesser symptoms than before. The team of multidisciplinary doctors is constantly taking care of each parameter on a real-time basis,” the media bulletin reads.

