AP farmers move Telangana HC over Krishna water usage

Two petitioners seek suspension of G.O. issued by Telangana government on power generation

Two farmers from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh moved a House Motion in Telangana High Court on Sunday seeking suspension of G.O. No 34 dated June 28 issued by Telangana government alleging that it was contrary to the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

The petitioners sought an urgent hearing of the matter, but the HC did not permit it. The petition is likely to come up for hearing before a single judge or division bench as per the regular procedure. Farmers G. Siva Ramakrishna Prasad and M. Venkatappayya wanted the HC to instruct the Telangana government and the TSGenco to adhere to Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-I award and the mutual agreement arrived in 2015 to draw water for power or irrigation needs.

They also requested the HC to direct the Union of India to take appropriate measures to protect interests of the petitioners and other farmers of AP. The petitioners contended that Telangana government had “unilaterally issued GO 34” instructing TSGenco to generate hydel power in the State upto 100% installed capacity without raising any demand before Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

They maintained that the GO issued on this June 28 was contrary to the Electricity Act 2003. The State government can only advise TSGenco and it cannot give instructions to the latter, the petitioners stated. According to them, AP government wrote to KRMB thrice to restrain Telangana government from indiscriminate power production. The KRMB instructed Telangana government and TSGenco to stop further release of water through Srisailam Left Power House and adhere to the water release orders issued by it .

However, the Telangana government did not pay heed to KRMB instructions and its actions were detrimental to the interests of AP farmers, the petitioners said.