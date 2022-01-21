AP Express stopped after smoke undercarriage

HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) has informed that Train no. 20805 VSKP-NDLS - Visakhapatnam to New Delhi AP Express, while passing through loop line at Nekkonda station around 7.15 a.m in Secunderabad division was stopped when smoke was noticed to be coming from the under gear of the S-6 coach on Friday.

Immediately the smoke was extinguished with fire extinguishers and no damage had occurred to any coach components due to this. The smoke is said to have occurred due to ‘brake binding’.

The crew and the guard attended to the affected coach at Nekkonda and released brake binding after which the train was started with a detention of 39 minutes. The coach was again thoroughly checked at Warangal and the brakes of above coach were released manually. A technician was also sent as escort in the same coach up to Nagpur, while another staff from Nagpur will be accompanying up to Delhi. The train is running with normal speed without any abnormalities. No damage occurred to any coach components due to this incident nor was there any incidence of fire inside any coach, said an official spokesperson in a press release.

