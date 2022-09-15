AP constable booked under POCSO 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
September 15, 2022 00:13 IST

The Banjara Hills police booked a constable of the Andhra Pradesh police under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, on Wednesday.

The action was based on a complaint by the girl’s mother. Police said the constable, Maheswar Reddy, a resident of Vijayawada, had assaulted the girl when he visited her house. The victim’s mother allegedly knew the constable closely.

An investigation was opened.

