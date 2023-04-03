A.P. CID questions Ramoji Rao and Sailaja Kiron in Margadarsi Chit Fund case in Hyderabad

April 03, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated April 04, 2023 07:33 am IST - GUNTUR

GUNTUR

A team of Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department led by Investigation Officer Ch. Ravi Kumar and others questioned Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Ltd (MCFPL) Chairman Cherukuri Ramoji Rao and Managing Director Cherukuri Sailaja Kiron on Monday, following the notices served earlier.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Monday, CID Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar said that s per the procedure, the CID served a notice on Mr. Ramoji Rao and Ms. Sailaja Kiron in the Chit Fund case on March 27, under Section 160 Cr.P.C. Following the wish of the accused, the officials conducted the inquiry on Monday at their residence in Hyderabad.

Further, the CID officials informed that they filed seven cases against the MCFPL and investigation was conducted pertaining to one of them today. The questioning of both the accused persons was done in a fair, transparent and accountable manner, and the entire procedure was videographed, according to Mr. Bardar.

The CID officials have been probing the MCFPL for the alleged violations like non-payment of subscription amount to the chit account, operation of illegal scheme of deposits and covering up their defaults by offering 4% to 5% interest on the deposits secured from subscribers, illegal diversion of funds pertaining to the chit subscribers towards other investments and others.

It may be worth mentioning here that Chartered Accountant Kudaravalli Shravan, the official partner of Brahmayya & Co., who was rendering audit services to the MCFPL, was remanded in 14 days judicial custody by the third Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Vijayawada, last week in connection with the same case.

