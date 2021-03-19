AOC induction rally in weightlifting

HYDERABAD

19 March 2021 23:41 IST

Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Centre, Secunderabad, will be conducting an open induction rally for sports cadets in ‘Boys Sports Company’ from April 20-24 in weightlifting discipline.

In selection trials, physical and technical skills test in weightlifting discipline will be held under Sports Authority of India coaches and board of officers.

Educational qualification for candidates is minimum class 5 pass with adequate knowledge in Hindi. For candidates aged 11 years, minimum height and weight is not applicable. For those aged 12 years, minimum height should be 153 cm and minimum weight 35 kg, for 13 years, it is 155 cm and 42 kg and for 14 years, it is 160 cm and 47 kg. They should not have permanent tattoo on the body.

Medical test will be ascertained by medical officer of AOC Centre and specialist of Army Sports Medicine Centre. Eligible candidates must report at the Ordnance hall, Wellington road, AOC Centre, Secunderabad by 7 a.m. on April 20.

Candidates have to carry mask, gloves, sanitiser and will have to produce RT-PCR/rapid antigen-negative report when they report for the rally. For further details, candidates can contact weightlifting coach on 9860113739 or get in touch with the Boys Sports Company, AOC Centre, Trimulgherry Post, Secunderabad.