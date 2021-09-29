AOC cycling expedition leaves Khammam for Warangal

KHAMMAM

Team comprising 12 cyclists has embarked on a 1,300-km trip

The Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) cycling expedition team, touring the historical forts in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, received warm welcome from locals at various villages and towns en route their last leg of the ride from the fort town of Khammam to the historical tricity of Warangal on Tuesday.

The team comprising 12 cyclists embarked on the 1,300-km cycling expedition to cover several historical forts in both the States at the AOC Centre in Secunderabad on September 20. The 10-day cycling expedition is being organised by the AOC Centre, Secunderabad, as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh (SVV) celebrations to commemorate India’s historical victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The expedition will conclude at the AOC Centre in Secunderabad on September 30. The participants of the cycling expedition were accorded a rousing reception on their arrival in Khammam town en route Warangal on Monday night.

After an overnight stay in Khammam, the cyclists set out on the final leg of their expedition on Tuesday.

People cheer

People lined up on either side of the main roads and cheered the cyclists at various villages in the old undivided Khammam and the erstwhile composite Warangal districts as they pedalled their way towards their next destination fostering a spirit of adventure and spreading the message of national integration.