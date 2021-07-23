AOC Centre gets ISO certifications

Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Centre, Secunderabad, received ISO certifications for its various training institutes from HYM (High Yielding Management) International Certifications Private Limited, Hyderabad, on Friday.

ISO certificates were awarded by managing director and CEO HYM Sivaiah Alapati to Lieutenant Navdeep Singh Ashok Chakra (P) vocational junior college, No. 2 training battalion, for providing technical education services.

Deputy director of education, Board of Intermediate Education, M.L. Reddy also handed over orders to establish Lieutenant Navdeep Singh, Ashok Chakra (P) vocational junior college in AOC Centre to enhance professional competency of trainees in technical trades by offering two year course equivalent 10+2 / ITI.

AOC Centre is also affiliated to B.R. Ambedkar Open University for providing various administrative, management and technical diploma and vocational course certificates to all ranks to improve and upgrade their educational qualification as well as make them eligible for a ‘second career option’ post-retirement.

BRAOU VC professor K. Seetharama Rao offered more additional course programmes like advance diploma, graduate, PG and PG diploma in management for troops and their families through the university cell located at the Centre, a press release said.