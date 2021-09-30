AOC Centre cycling expedition returns

The commemorative cycling expedition team at Army Ordnance Corps Centre in Secunderabad on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

30 September 2021 21:49 IST

A 15-member team of the AOC — Army Ordnance Corps — including an officer and two junior commissioned officers, completed a 10-day 1,500 km cycling expedition that covered historical forts of Golconda, Khilla Ghanpur, Gadwal, Adoni, Konda Reddy, Kondapalli, Khammam, Warangal and Bhongir on Thursday.

The expedition was undertaken as part of the golden jubilee celebrations to commemorate Indian Army victory in the Indo-Pak War of 1971. General Officer Commanding (GOC) Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) Major General R.K. Singh flagged-in the expedition.

