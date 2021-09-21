AOC Centre cycling expedition flagged off

General Officer Commanding Dakshin Bharat Area Lt. Gen. A. Arun inspecting a Regimental Centre in Secunderabad Military Area.

Chief of Army Southern Command inspects installations

General Officer Commanding (GOC) Dakshin Bharat Area Lieutenant General A. Arun, flagged off the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Centre cycling expedition commemorating the “Swarnim Vijay Varsh” of 1971 War on Tuesday.

The expedition of 1,300 km over 10 days will see a team of 12 cyclists cover nine historical forts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including Golconda, Ghanpur, Gadwal, Adoni, Konda Reddy, Kondaveedu, Kondapalli, Khammam and Bhongir, to highlight the aspects of national integration and strong social fabric of the country. The team will return to Secunderabad on September 30.

Lt. Gen. Arun on a three-day trip, also visited AOC Centre, 1 EME Centre and Artillery Centre here where he inspected the training, operational readiness and administration of the centres and complimented them on their high standards. At the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, he was briefed on the operational readiness, humanitarian and disaster relief preparedness.

The GO interacted with the veterans and war widows of the station, visited the Military Hospital in Secunderabad and Golconda, inspected the facilities for COVID and had a word of praise for healthcare workers, a press release said.