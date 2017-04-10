Anvayaa Kincare, an App-based service for senior citizens

Debunking the popular notion that mobile Apps are designed mostly for the younger generation, a city-based entrepreneur developed a digital product exclusively for the senior citizens.

Through the mobile App, ‘Anvayaa Kincare’, one can not only keep a tab on the well-being of their loved ones past their prime, but also help them with essential services. The users can seek health check ups, ambulance services, pharmacy needs and also basic shopping for the senior citizens.

According to Prashanth Reddy, Founder of Anvayaa, the App will provide 360-degree services to the senior citizens once subscribed. He informed that a Care Manager will be appointed to every member who will take care of all the needs.

“The Care Managers will help in social life of the senior citizens by interacting and spending time with them,” said Mr. Reddy.

The service, which was launched a few weeks ago, is presently available in Hyderabad.

“There are many NRIs from the city concerned about their parents. Since many of them live alone, the children want a mechanism where they can control certain things and help their parents lead a better life. Our App will keep them updated on the condition of their parents and provide the best services,” said Mr. Reddy.

Another unique feature of the App is that the users can transfer money directly to the App which will then be used by the Care Managers for the services and needs of the senior citizens. In the near future, the team behind ‘Anvayaa Kincare’ wants to launch operations in other cities of the country.