Anurag University has formal launch

Anurag University, the second private university to have come into existence in Telangana after the government permitted private universities, was launched by Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister for Education in the presence of Chitra Ramachandran, Principal Secretary, Education; B.V.R Mohan Reddy, Executive Chairman, Cyient; U.B. Desai, Chancellor; S. Ramachandram, Vice-Chancellor, Syeda Sameen Fatima, Registrar; Chairman of Anurag group and MLC, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Neelima, CEO.

The university is set up in an expansive 55 acre campus at Venkatapur in Ghatkesar Mandal. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who sent a message, said that the long cherished dreams and aspirations of the people of Telangana can turn into a reality only with quality education and hoped that Anurag University would evolve into one of the best universities in the country. IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that focus should be on new courses to meet the industry requirements apart from stress on the core subjects. He expressed confidence that the team at Anurag will succeed in making education a qualitative one.

Ms. Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the Chief Minister has a vision of making education in Telangana qualitative and accessible to all. Dr. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chairman, in his address said that the university has got flexibility in starting new courses in emerging areas, in designing the syllabi and to introduce multi-disciplinary education system. He said Anurag started its journey in 1990 with three colleges and within 30 years it has shaped into a university due to quality of teaching, research and placements. The Anurag group of colleges secure 98% placements and are accredited by NBA, NAAC and NIRF.

Ms. Chitra Ramachandran said the university should offer world-class education to ignite young minds and contribute to nation building. Dr. B.V.R. Mohan Reddy stressed on the need for multidisciplinary courses, quality faculty and digital transformation in education and also said that it is necessary to convert Quarantine to Quaranteam of students in this epidemic. U.B. Desai, Chancellor and S. Ramachandram, Vice-Chancellor also spoke.