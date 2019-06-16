‘Antima Yatra’ to be launched from today

Stage is all set for Antima Yatra or Aakhri Safar (last journey) scheme to be launched by the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, charging only ₹ 1 for the benefit of all sections of society from Saturday onwards.

After seeing the plight of the poor people struggling to perform the last rites of their dear ones after their death and by seeking alms from the people, the MCK had embarked upon an ambitious scheme called ‘Antima Yatra’ from Saturday onwards. Accordingly, the authorities have exclusively appointed two engineers to oversee the operations of the conduct of last rites at a cost of ₹ 1 only. There is a permanent watchman at the crematorium and four-member band troupe.

Presently, the local corporators, philanthropists and the sanitary workers would be informing the MCK authorities about the death of a person in any locality in the town. Later, the MCK is planning to start a toll-free number for the people to inform the authorities about conducting last rites.

This service takes care of complete funeral arrangements as per the specifications of the family. For the Hindus, they would conduct funeral by arranging the paadi (bier), a hearse to take the dead body to crematorium, supply of necessary puja material, firewood, kerosene, ghee etc. If they want a burial , they would dig the pit with the staff of the MCK. Similarly for the Muslims and Christians communities, last rites can be held as per their own specifications.

“We are fully equipped to perform the last rites of any person at a cost of ₹ 1 only and give a respectful adieu to the dead person,” said Mayor S. Ravinder Singh. In the first phase, the MCK had allocated ₹ 49 lakh for the implementation of Antima Yatra, he said and added that they would be spending ₹ 7,000 to perform last rites of a Hindu person and it would be even lesser for other communities.

Stating that he had donated ₹ 50,000 from his salary for the scheme, he said that the donations were pouring in for this novel scheme and already the municipal employees have announced their one-day salary. Other philanthropists were donating liberally which had crossed over ₹ 5 lakh so far. He said that they had also informed the inmates of the old-age homes and other orphanages for the conduct of last rites by the MCK at a cost of ₹ 1 only.