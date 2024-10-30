Anticipating Deepavali festivities rush, Hyderabad traffic police urge citizens to avoid roads leading to Charminar till November 3

For the upcoming Deepavali, a large number of devotees are expected to visit Bhagyalaxmi Temple abutting Charminar, Hyderabad from Tuesday (October 29, 2024) – Sunday (November 3, 2024). To avoid possible traffic ingestion, the Hyderabad traffic police have cautioned citizens to avoid the roads leading to Charminar on the six days. These stretches include Charminar to Madina, Charminar to Murgi Chowk and Charminar to Shah Ali Banda.

Designated parking spots

Meanwhile, the police also announced designated parking spots for devotees visiting the temple during the festivities. Those travelling from Mirchowk will be required to park their vehicles in Mufeed Ul Anam School Ground, Sardar Mahal road while those travelling from Shah Ali Banda can park in the Charminar Bus Terminal Parking and Unani Hospital premises.

Devotees travelling from Madina, Nayapool can park their vehicles in SYJ Complex or Government Girls High School in Kali Kaman while those travelling from Puranapul and Begum Bazar have been assigned MJ Bridge and Quli Qutub Shah Stadium.

Those travelling from Hussainialam will be required to park their vehicles at the Urdu Muskan Auditorium, Julu Khana Laad Bazaar on Khilwat road and Khilwat Ground.

The police requested cooperation from citizens to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

