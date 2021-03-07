Anti-rabies vaccine for snake bite!

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

07 March 2021 01:14 IST

A young farmer, who was reportedly bitten by a snake at his farm at Prabhat Nagar in Palvancha mandal five days ago, was allegedly administered anti-rabies vaccine instead of anti-snake venom (ASV) by the staff at the Government Community Health Centre (CHC) in Palvancha.

Though the incident occurred on March 2, it came to light after the farmer identified as Bharat Reddy brought it to the notice of the officials on Friday.

District authorities on Saturday asked the officials concerned to conduct a detailed investigation into the alleged serious lapse.

Sources in Health department attributed the alleged lapse to trainee staff at CHC and said the farmer might have been bitten by a non-venomous snake.