Hyderabad

Anti-rabies vaccine for snake bite!

A young farmer, who was reportedly bitten by a snake at his farm at Prabhat Nagar in Palvancha mandal five days ago, was allegedly administered anti-rabies vaccine instead of anti-snake venom (ASV) by the staff at the Government Community Health Centre (CHC) in Palvancha.

Though the incident occurred on March 2, it came to light after the farmer identified as Bharat Reddy brought it to the notice of the officials on Friday.

District authorities on Saturday asked the officials concerned to conduct a detailed investigation into the alleged serious lapse.

Sources in Health department attributed the alleged lapse to trainee staff at CHC and said the farmer might have been bitten by a non-venomous snake.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2021 1:16:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/anti-rabies-vaccine-for-snake-bite/article34009429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY