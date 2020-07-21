Anti-larval operations in full swing

HYDERABAD

21 July 2020 22:11 IST

GHMC Entomology wing deputes 125 teams to cover over one lakh households

GHMC Entomology wing, through a press release, informed that it has allotted additional manpower in all zones, in order to meet the demands of disinfection of the COVID-19 areas and simultaneously take up anti-larval operations.

In every division, an awareness campaign is being taken up on Sunday, about emptying the stagnant water from containers and flower pots. In Dengue and Malaria prone localities, red stickers are being pasted on doors if larvae are found, and green stickers if not found.

Wherever Dengue and Malaria cases are reported, Pyrethrum is being sprayed in the surrounding houses. Besides, oil balls are being dropped in dirty water to kill larvae, and Gambusia fish are being released into all baby ponds and stagnated water. Drones are being employed for anti-larval operations in lakes. Eleven more drones are being called for, in addition to the three existing, to cover all lakes and Musi river, the statement informed.

Advertising

Advertising

Three dedicated units with 50 workers are looking after the anti-larval and fogging operations in and around the Musi river, overseen by two assistant entomologists and two senior entomologists. A special drone is allotted completely for Musi river for the next three months. Six vehicle mounted fogging machines and 15 portable fogging machines are deployed to cover localities around the river.

Of the total 2,412 Entomology workers, 1919 have been put on anti-larval operations and 342 are on fogging operations. A total of 125 teams have been constituted, each with 19 members, to cover one lakh households each day, the statement said.