Hyderabad

Anti-CAA protests again

Over 50 detained from various parts of the city

Sporadic protests broke out in different parts of the city on Sunday against CAA, NRC and NPR. The protests took place after city police reportedly rejected a permission application by the Joint Action Committee against CAA-NRC-NPR for a women’s sit-in at Dharna Chowk.

Eyewitnesses said that a large contingent of police arrived at Dharna Chowk and started clearing Indira Park of visitors. They then began to barricade the Dharna Chowk vicinity. Shops and other business establishments near Dharna Chowk downed their shutters.

Police detained JAC convenor Mohammed Mushtaq Mallik, who on Saturday encouraged women to protest near their houses. Protests were also seen at Chandrayangutta, where a large number of people carrying the tricolour and anti-CAA, NRC, NPR banners converged. A group of women took to the streets at Mallepally and another reached the Darul Shifa ground to stage a protest, and one more at Malakpet. Hussaini Alam, Nalgonda crossroads, Saidabad, and Toli Chowki also saw protests. Police detained over 50 people from different parts. JAC member and general secretary of Jamiat Ahle Hadees accused police of high-handedness.

